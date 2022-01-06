Advertisement

WI’s Steve Stricker recovering from serious illness

Stricker tells Wisconsin.Golf that he is “lucky to be alive”
Team USA captain Steve Stricker poses with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker poses with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker says is battling to recover from a serious and scary illness.

Sticker, who captained Team USA to a Ryder Cup romp at Whistling Straits last fall, told Wisconsin.Golf’s Gary D’Amato that the serious non-Covid illness struck shortly after the Ryder Cup.

Stricker telling D’Amato that he has lost 25 lbs., still can’t eat solid food, has inflammation around his heart, and can only walk short distances. Stricker says he is “lucky to be alive.”

The 54-year-old golfer is hoping an MRI scheduled for January 20th show improvement, allowing him to starts to do more physical activity.

“I’m lucky,” Sticker told Wisconsin.Golf. “I’m feeling like things are going in the right direction. I’ve just got to give it time.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

Latest News

ECN hockey wins vs. Hudson
SportScene 13 for January 6th, 2022
FILE - The China Ice Sports College hockey team practices on the ice during the Experience...
Eau Claire native Nate LaPoint joins Team USA men’s hockey staff for Olympics
UW-Eau Claire battles UW-Platteville at the Zorn Arena.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, January 5th
Eau Claire Memorial takes on Menomonie in Hockey
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 4th