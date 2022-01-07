Advertisement

Brunette to serve life sentence for killing man

A Barron County man convicted of killing another man who was in a relationship with his...
A Barron County man convicted of killing another man who was in a relationship with his estranged wife was sentenced to life in prison Friday.(KTVF)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man convicted of killing another man who was in a relationship with his estranged wife was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Andrew Brunette will be eligible for extended supervision after 50 years. In November, a jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Garrett Macone.

Investigators say Macone was in a relationship with Brunette’s wife while they were separated. Brunette admitted he shot Macone in the head as he was sleeping in bed in September 2020.

