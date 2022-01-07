Advertisement

Charges filed against Boyd man who attempted to stab neighbor

The charges filed against him include one count attempted first degree intentional homicide, and three counts of felony bail jumping.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF WILSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Boyd man is facing a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, among other charges, after attempting to stab his neighbor.

59-year-old Adam Langiewicz is facing charges of one count attempted first degree intentional homicide, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 22 at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to an assault in progress at E25285 County Road G in the Town of Wilson, Eau Claire County.

The caller said her neighbor came over to her house with a knife and there was screaming. The caller said the neighbor was going after her husband. The caller noted there was a history of calls to this address involving their neighbor, Langiewicz.

Officers arrived and entered the home and found the victim and his wife in the home. The victim reported their neighbor, Langiewicz, knocked on their door. The victim answered the door, and Langiewicz entered with a knife, yelled threats, then raised the knife and attacked him, attempting to stab him.

After the knife that he had broke at some point, the couple says Langiewicz went into the kitchen and opened a utensil drawer looking for another knife.

After the victim went to grab a gun, Langiewicz left on foot walking down the driveway toward County Road G.

The victim was taken to Mayo Hospital and then taken into an operating room as he had stab wounds, several of his teeth damaged, and a lacerated part of his tongue and mouth area.

The cash bond set for Langiewicz is $500,000. He will have a court hearing Feb. 17.

