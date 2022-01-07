Advertisement

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative addresses recent spike in cases

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse coalition is urging the community to take action amid a recent surge of COVID cases.

Last winter, La Crosse County experienced a spike in cases, but numbers gradually declined into the spring and summer.

As we begin another winter season, County Health Director Audra Martine says history is repeating itself.

“Prior to winter, it was typical for us to see a daily case rate with counts that averaged generally below 100,” Martine detailed. “We’re now seeing those counts grow very quickly in recent days, having possibly two, three, or four times the count daily we had seen before.”

Health systems in the Coulee Region cite the Omicron variant for the surge, which is spreading easier than over COVID strains.

Gundersen Health System hospitals are filling up as a result, which CEO Scott Rathgaber says is limiting the capabilities of staff.

“Our reality is that if you have a heart attack, a stroke, an accident, or really any other illness or injury, you need hospital care for that,” Rathgaber said. “We are concerned if we don’t respond that we will have a decreasing ability to care for everyone.”

Rathgaber adds Gundersen is also dealing with staff absences, as many are contracting the virus out in the community.

Paul Mueller with Mayo Clinic Health System says vaccination, masking, and social distancing continue to be the best ways to limit COVID’s spread.

However, even with those preventative measures, Mueller urges everyone to remain cautious.

“With this variant and how it spreads so rapidly, and the percent of positive tests that we’re seeing, when you’re out in the community, I would assume that other individuals you see are positive,” Mueller expressed.

As of Friday, 64% of La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

