Crews battle structure fire in Buffalo County, occupants evacuated

CITY OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are battling an active structure fire in Buffalo County.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of Alma.

Authorities say this was a multi-family home. Upon arrival of law enforcement from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Alma Police Department, all occupants of the home were evacuated along with neighbors on both sides of the home.

Crews from 10 fire departments are still battling the fire. Crews include Alma, Nelson, Tri-Community, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln, Mondovi, Pepin, Durand, Wabasha, Fountain City and Kellog Fire Departments. Also assisting at the scene were Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Scenic Valley Ambulance Service, and Buffalo County Highway Department.

Authorities say the fire is active at this time. All occupants have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities say the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families.

