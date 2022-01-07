Advertisement

Crews battle structure fire in Buffalo County, occupants evacuated

Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of...
Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of Alma.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are battling an active structure fire in Buffalo County.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of Alma.

Authorities say this was a multi-family home. Upon arrival of law enforcement from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Alma Police Department, all occupants of the home were evacuated along with neighbors on both sides of the home.

Crews from 10 fire departments are still battling the fire. Crews include Alma, Nelson, Tri-Community, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln, Mondovi, Pepin, Durand, Wabasha, Fountain City and Kellog Fire Departments. Also assisting at the scene were Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Scenic Valley Ambulance Service, and Buffalo County Highway Department.

Authorities say the fire is active at this time. All occupants have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities say the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court, now his victim is speaking out.
Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an...
La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash
A Barron County man convicted of killing another man who was in a relationship with his...
Brunette to serve life sentence for killing man