Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs was scheduled to start his nearly decade-long prison sentence Thursday.

For the first time, the victim in the case is speaking out.

Last month, Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison and ten years of supervised release.

The decision came months after Peggs pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a deal that saw more serious charges dismissed.

Now, the victim says the sentencing provided her with a breath of finality after years of struggling.

The victim, whose name is protected due to the nature of the case, says she is satisfied with the judge’s sentence.

Although, she notes during the process she felt she was misidentified and misrepresented by the defense’s speculation, even calling their labels “degrading.”

While Peggs was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons today, the victim knows the fight against child pornography is far from over, saying “It had become abundantly clear to me during the time of my exploitation as a minor, that there are many more men out there that have acted on the same offenses, but have not and may never be prosecuted. Dan is a very good example of somebody who will act on his impulses regardless of any moral or legal boundaries-- even when they come with heavy consequences.”

In detailing her legal journey, the victim explained although it was initially difficult to get law enforcement to take her seriously, her experience with the court system has been positive with overwhelming support.

Writing, “It just goes to show that victims of these kinds of crimes, no matter how far in the past or how unique their case may be, coming forward is the best option. Not only [does it] let the justice system do its due diligence, but also I found it to be an incredibly empowering and healing process.”

As part of the sentencing, Peggs will also have to register for 15 years as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

