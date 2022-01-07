DNR reminds safe snowmobiling after 13 deaths last year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snowmobile season in full swing across Wisconsin, safety continues to be a top priority.

According to The Department of Natural Resources, alcohol, excessive speed and driver inexperienced operating continue to be leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Wisconsin.

In 2021, there has been 13 fatal snowmobiling crashes. In addition, 9 were on public trails, 2 on frozen water and 2 on designated road routes.

Snowmobile safety week is coming up January 15th through the 23rd. The purpose of that week is to expose people to safe snowmobiling practices.

This Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also has a campaign called “Think Smart Before You Start” to encourage safety on the trails.

Some ways you can help keep yourself safe are wearing safety gear, stopping at stop signs and road crossings, riding with a friend and not driving too fast.

“Before heading out, we like to encourage you to contact local clubs, snowmobile clubs, fishing clubs and outfitters to inquire about ice conditions as we at the DNR don’t monitor ice conditions,” Department of Natural Resources Lieutenant Marty Stone said. “Once again remember ice is never completely safe. Contact those local shops.”

In Wisconsin, anyone at least 12 years of age and born on or after January 1, 1985 are required to take a Wisconsin-approved snowmobile safety course, and obtain a snowmobile safety certificate when riding on public lands.

“Safety is an important part of the ride, make sure you brush up on safety rules and regulations before you head out this winter,” Stone said. “When your out on the trails we want to remind you that don’t drink and ride. Stay on our marked trails and routes if you leave the trail or cut corners that’s trespassing.”

If you would like to learn more about how to stay safe while snowmobiling or how to sign up for a safety class, you can visit DNR website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.