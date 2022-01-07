Eau Claire officers and deputies receiving body cam training

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that Eau Claire County Correctional Officers and Deputies are currently receiving training on the Axon Body Cameras and squad cameras they acquired.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in a social post writes, “There is no doubt that these car and body cameras will greatly benefit the citizens of Eau Claire County as well as the Deputy and officers using them.”

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Kramer accepted a $949,000 donation from local organization PESI, Inc. in Sept. The funds were used for body cams and replacing current dash-cam and interview room recording systems.

“This is a technology that benefits all,” Chief Rokus said. “The documentation that our camera systems, whether it be body cameras, in-squad video, it provides a factual account of the event that supports a community member’s account of what happened and also our officers.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.