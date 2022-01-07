Advertisement

Eau Claire officers and deputies receiving body cam training

Eau Claire County Correctional Officers and Deputies are currently receiving training on the...
Eau Claire County Correctional Officers and Deputies are currently receiving training on the Axon Body Cameras and squad cameras they acquired.(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that Eau Claire County Correctional Officers and Deputies are currently receiving training on the Axon Body Cameras and squad cameras they acquired.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in a social post writes, “There is no doubt that these car and body cameras will greatly benefit the citizens of Eau Claire County as well as the Deputy and officers using them.”

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Kramer accepted a $949,000 donation from local organization PESI, Inc. in Sept. The funds were used for body cams and replacing current dash-cam and interview room recording systems.

“This is a technology that benefits all,” Chief Rokus said. “The documentation that our camera systems, whether it be body cameras, in-squad video, it provides a factual account of the event that supports a community member’s account of what happened and also our officers.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

Latest News

Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Testimonies enter fourth day in Chandler Halderson trial
DHS map shows where COVID medication has been distributed
Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged...
Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after parade deaths
According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance...
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery