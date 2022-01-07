Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as US employers add 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls to 3.9%
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94
A girl kicks at snow n New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute
From shovels to milk, Boston residents stock up for first major winter snow storm. (Source:...
Boston prepares for snowstorm
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: Testimonies enter fourth day in Chandler Halderson trial