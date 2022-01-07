HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A record number of patients are hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 at the Hospital Sisters Health System.

HSHS called it an “unfortunate milestone.” They’re treating 303 patients, up from the previous high of 293 patients in November 2020.

“These patients range from very young to elderly,” reads a statement from HSHS officials.

HSHS has hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The health system plans to address the record hospitalizations with the media this afternoon. We’ll update when we learn more.

On Thursday, Wisconsin marked a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state reported 11,547 new cases in one day. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 6,808. That’s an 85 percent increase from last month and over 200 percent higher than two months ago.

“The omicron variant is spreading rapidly through our communities and we are beginning to experiencing the effects,” said Traci DeSalvo, Director, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

