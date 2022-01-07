Advertisement

La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin

Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an...
Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an overdose.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking.

They gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital.

Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Borger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court, now his victim is speaking out.
Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of...
Crews battle structure fire in Buffalo County, occupants evacuated
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash
A Barron County man convicted of killing another man who was in a relationship with his...
Brunette to serve life sentence for killing man