Man arrested in connection to overdose death

The recommended charges that investigators are requesting include first degree reckless homicide, along with other drug related charges to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF HEWITT, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been arrested in connection to an overdose death that occurred in Wood County.

According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 21 authorities responded to a report of a 22-year-old woman that was dead in the Village of Hewitt, Wis.

Investigation showed that the woman had likely died due to drug overdose. An autopsy done on Dec. 22 indicated the suspected overdose. However, The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says they are still waiting for the final autopsy report from the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

On Dec. 22, authorities executed multiple search warrants, and completed multiple interviews of people connected to the death of woman. On Dec. 22 authorities also took a man into custody that they believe provided the woman the drugs that likely caused her death.

26-year-old Luis Reyes of Wisconsin Rapids is being held at the Wood County Jail in connection with the death of the 22-year-old woman.

The recommended charges that investigators are requesting include first degree reckless homicide, along with other drug related charges to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department notes that within 24 hours of the report, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

