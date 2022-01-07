More than 50 teams registered for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournament

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 50 teams will be traveling to central Wisconsin next weekend to compete in the Leinenkugel’s Pond Hockey Classic.

The two-day event is a yearly tradition in Central Wisconsin. The pond hockey tournament draws hundreds of players to Marathon Park in Wausau each year. Teams come from all corners of the U.S. and Canada.

The tournament is at Marathon Park in Wausau.

The tournament will start at 5 p.m. on Friday evening and run all day on Saturday from 8 a.m to 11 p.m.

