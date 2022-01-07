Senator Bernier will not seek re-election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) is announcing that she will not seek re-election to the Wisconsin State Senate.

According to a release from the Office of Senator Bernier, she served 13 years as County Clerk and will have served 12 years in the legislature.

The release says that Bernier does not take for granted the honor and privilege it has been to serve the citizens of her district and her community over the past 25 years.

“The choice to retire was a difficult one to make, but I have been contemplating this decision for some time now and I decided ‘now is the time’,” Sen. Bernier said. “As I go, I want to make it perfectly clear that no one has forced me out and politics has not played a role in my decision.”

The release says that Bernier has worked hard her entire life and now she wants to spend the next years enjoying the things that she did not have the time for during her career.

Bernier’s plans include traveling, creating art, and spending more time with her family.

“My grandchildren are growing up so fast,” Bernier said. “I want to spend as much time as possible with them.”

The release also says that Bernier expects that there will be other opportunities to serve her community, state or country in a part-time capacity.

