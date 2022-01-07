Advertisement

Senator Bernier will not seek re-election

She served 13 years as County Clerk and will have served 12 years in the legislature.
She served 13 years as County Clerk and will have served 12 years in the legislature.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) is announcing that she will not seek re-election to the Wisconsin State Senate.

According to a release from the Office of Senator Bernier, she served 13 years as County Clerk and will have served 12 years in the legislature.

The release says that Bernier does not take for granted the honor and privilege it has been to serve the citizens of her district and her community over the past 25 years.

“The choice to retire was a difficult one to make, but I have been contemplating this decision for some time now and I decided ‘now is the time’,” Sen. Bernier said. “As I go, I want to make it perfectly clear that no one has forced me out and politics has not played a role in my decision.”

The release says that Bernier has worked hard her entire life and now she wants to spend the next years enjoying the things that she did not have the time for during her career.

Bernier’s plans include traveling, creating art, and spending more time with her family.

“My grandchildren are growing up so fast,” Bernier said. “I want to spend as much time as possible with them.”

The release also says that Bernier expects that there will be other opportunities to serve her community, state or country in a part-time capacity.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

Latest News

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged...
Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after parade deaths
According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance...
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery
Mugshot of Alisha Kocken
Woman bound over for trial in attack on Oconto Falls officer
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/7/22)
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals