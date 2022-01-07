Source: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Republican source has confirmed to NBC15 that U.S. Senator Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term.

Johnson is set to announce his bid for re-election early next week, the source confirmed, and then he plans to travel around the state in February.

Once his announcement comes in, Johnson will officially face off against Democrats Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry for the seat, among others.

The decision reverses course on his pledge in 2016 to not run again if elected to a second term. Sen. Johnson said in March of 2021 that he was undecided on seeking a third term, though he said keeping his pledge not to run again was “probably my preference now.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds the state’s other senate seat. She was reelected to her second term in 2018.

