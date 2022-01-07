Advertisement

Tommy Thompson to resign as interim UW System president

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
[FILE] Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus in 2021.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Tommy Thompson is submitting his resignation as interim University of Wisconsin System president.

Thompson, a former Wisconsin governor, submitted his resignation letter to UW Board of Regents president Edmund Manydeeds III Friday.

Thompson said that he believes the UW System is “among our state’s greatest assets” and said he “worked hard” over the past year and a half to improve the lives of everyone in Wisconsin. In the letter, Thompson said he was “honored” to serve in the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time,” citing the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on education and communities across the state.

In addition to working through the pandemic, Thompson touted other achievements, such as every campus being financially stable, the UW System taking back authority over tuition increases and carving out state funding in the last budget cycle with no reductions.

Thompson said that he knew the interim position was both necessary and temporary, and said that while he didn’t seek out the interim role, he found it “extremely rewarding” and thanked the chancellors for their leadership.

Manydeeds III said in a statement that Thompson “was the right man at the right time,” complimenting Thompson’s leadership through the challenges of the past year and a half. Manydeeds III said that the regents “are proud of what he accomplishied” and that they were lucky to have Thompson lead the UW System.

Thompson’s resignation is effective March 18, 2022. A process to find the next UW System president is already underway.

You can read Thompson’s letter here.

