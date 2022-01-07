UWEC alumni create company aimed at reducing carbon emissions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A business created by two UW-Eau Claire alumni is making strides to better the planet one tree at a time.

After spending a few years in the corporate world, UWEC alumni Matt Kallstrom and Anthony Meshnick shifted their focus.

“I got to this point where I’m like I need something that’s going to fulfill me,” Kallstrom said. “I took that leap into really following my passion which is in the environment.”

That’s when The Carbon Offset company was born.

The goal is to help businesses and individuals reduce their carbon footprint in the world by planting trees.

“What I like about the environment is it doesn’t matter who you are,” Kallstrom said. “You can have a massive bank account, you can have any beliefs, background, that you have and it’s going to affect you.”

Since getting started about a year ago, over 250,000 trees have been planted in 48 different project sites.

“We have 44 domestically,” Kallstrom said. “The closest is in Wisconsin, it’s called Chequamegon-Nicolet and then we have four international sites. Haiti, Mozambique, Madagascar, and Senegal.”

The company has partners around the world, including right here in Eau Claire.

Fellow Blugold alum and owner of Midwest Meals, Daniel Beck, says it felt natural to get behind their mission.

“One of our core values as a business is to be a good person,” Beck said. “Every time someone places an online order, that can be one meal up to however many they would like, we’ll plant a tree on their behalf.”

In the few months since Beck got on board, he’s seen first had the difference that can be made.

“So we just crossed 1,600 trees planted and we started right at the end of 2021,” Beck said.

Helping the planet one tree at a time,

“Planting trees provides employment for people, especially in international projects.” Kallstrom said. “It betters the environment, it gives a home for animals, it improves water quality, improves soil quality.”

The Carbon Offset Company added another Eau Claire business to its roster today. Eau Claire Ford will also be helping the company’s mission to plant trees around the world.

