Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after parade deaths

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged...
Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged with driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, had been released on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case.(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged with driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, had been released on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case. There have been bipartisan calls for bail reform following the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths and details about the bail amount set for suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, announced their support for stricter bail policies last month.

