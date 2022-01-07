Advertisement

Woman bound over for trial in attack on Oconto Falls officer

Mugshot of Alisha Kocken
Mugshot of Alisha Kocken(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in the attack on an Oconto Falls police officer has been bound over for trial.

Alisha M. Kocken, 29, appeared in Oconto County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. There was testimony from investigators and the court found probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Kocken is charged with nine counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, for the Aug. 6 shooting of Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

Blaskowski had responded to a report of 911 hang up calls in the 100 block of Elm Avenue. Blaskowski arrived to a dispute between Kocken and her boyfriend. Kocken was accusing people of trying to kidnap her child.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled. Blaskowski pulled her Taser, but it didn’t stop Kocken. Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s gun from her holster. Kocken allegedly fired three shots, one striking Blaskowski in the head.

Blaskowski got away from Kocken and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took Kocken into custody, The criminal complaint states she was “combative” while being arrested.

Kocken underwent a competency examination.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

Latest News

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged...
Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after parade deaths
According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance...
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/7/22)
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals