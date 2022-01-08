Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe

NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Alec Baldwin says any suggestion that he’s not cooperating with a probe into last fall’s shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie.

He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven’t gotten it yet.

Baldwin says the process takes time because it involves two states and clear instructions on what material is sought from the phone.

A gun held by Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust’ went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, and investigators want to know why it contained a live round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.