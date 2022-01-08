Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 24-year-old Killion Pelnar.

Deputies say Pelnar left a group home in the Village of Elk Mound around 3:30 p.m. Friday, January 7. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black and gray sweatpants, white sunglasses, and white Crocs.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Pelnar is diabetic, he suffers from PTSD and anxiety and he did not take any medication with him. Pelnar was ast seen walking westbound on W. Menomonie St. from Princeton Drive. If you see him, please call 715-232-1348.

