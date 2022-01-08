Gundersen Health System updates masking requirements

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and transmission, Gundersen Health System is updating their masking requirements.

According to a release from Gundersen, starting Jan. 12, Gundersen will require all patients and visitors to wear medical-grade masks, cloth masks -tie or ear loop- with a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations.

Gundersen says they will offer patients and visitors without those masks a medical-grade mask during the screening process.

The masks that Gundersen says will not be accepted include neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with vents, and cloth masks without a nose wire.

Gundersen says this is another step for the best protection against COVID-19, and that it is critical to get vaccinated and boosted.

