Advertisement

La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is currently closed on Rose Street between Hagar and St. Cloud Streets while the investigation continues.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the City’s Northside Saturday morning.

According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, Saturday at 2:27 a.m., officers responded to 700 Rose Street where they discovered that one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died due to injuries suffered.

The investigation is ongoing. La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is currently closed on Rose Street between Hagar and St. Cloud Streets while they continue to investigate.

La Crosse PD asks that anyone with information on this case contact them at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online here. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance...
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of...
Crews battle structure fire in Buffalo County
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court, now his victim is speaking out.
Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

Latest News

Small businessman, Brian Westrate, is formally announcing his candidacy for the 23rd state...
Westrate announces candidacy for 23rd state senate seat, earns Walker’s endorsement
Gundersen says they will offer patients and visitors without those masks a medical-grade mask...
Gundersen Health System updates masking requirements
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN