La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the City’s Northside Saturday morning.

According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, Saturday at 2:27 a.m., officers responded to 700 Rose Street where they discovered that one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died due to injuries suffered.

The investigation is ongoing. La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is currently closed on Rose Street between Hagar and St. Cloud Streets while they continue to investigate.

La Crosse PD asks that anyone with information on this case contact them at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online here. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.