Advertisement

Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction.

Dominick Black was charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

The charges relate to the two protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot in Kenosha.

Prosecutors filed a proposed plea agreement that suggested Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations, and pay a $2,000 fine, and the felony counts would be dismissed.

A judge could reject the deal, or dismiss the original felony counts based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance...
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 103 North 2nd street in the City of...
Crews battle structure fire in Buffalo County
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court, now his victim is speaking out.
Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
Olympic bound Loomis finishes 12th in World Cup
The Four-Lakes Chapter hosted an event to get young women interested in an aviation career.
Women in Aviation inspires young girls to take flight
Ice rescue in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday