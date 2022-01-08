Program aims to improve digital literacy in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The pandemic has people working online to do everyday tasks more than ever.

For some people, however, navigating the internet can be a scary things.

That’s why Eau Claire County Supervisor Donald Mowry spearheaded the “Literacy Coaches and Navigators Program.”

He said his goal is to make people feel more comfortable with technology and be able to access more resources on their own.

The free program is open to anyone in Eau Claire County.

It pairs people with UW-Eau Claire students who teach them whatever basic digital skills they need to learn.

Aaron Schneider is one of those volunteer “coaches.”

“It can be something as simple as like logging on to an email, writing an email, replying to emails,” he said.” Might help somebody with just getting their internet to work, you know, password wise, things like that.”

Mowry said the program can also help people emotionally.

“They want more connection,” he said. “They want to be able to Zoom with their family. They want to be able to connect via email. I think that otherwise their isolated and it can lead to problems with mental health.”

Schneider said as society continues rely more on technology, it feels good knowing he’s making a difference in people’s lives.

“When they learn how to stay in touch with a family member or something over email, you can tell it just makes their day,” he said.

Mowry said coaching happens in several different ways including in person, over the phone and online.

People needing digital help can reach out to Mowry via email at donald.mowry@co.eau-claire.wi.us. They can also call him at 715-875-4206. People can also find more information about the program on the county’s website.

