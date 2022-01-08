Advertisement

Program aims to improve digital literacy in Eau Claire County

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The pandemic has people working online to do everyday tasks more than ever.

For some people, however, navigating the internet can be a scary things.

That’s why Eau Claire County Supervisor Donald Mowry spearheaded the “Literacy Coaches and Navigators Program.”

He said his goal is to make people feel more comfortable with technology and be able to access more resources on their own.

The free program is open to anyone in Eau Claire County.

It pairs people with UW-Eau Claire students who teach them whatever basic digital skills they need to learn.

Aaron Schneider is one of those volunteer “coaches.”

“It can be something as simple as like logging on to an email, writing an email, replying to emails,” he said.” Might help somebody with just getting their internet to work, you know, password wise, things like that.”

Mowry said the program can also help people emotionally.

“They want more connection,” he said. “They want to be able to Zoom with their family. They want to be able to connect via email. I think that otherwise their isolated and it can lead to problems with mental health.”

Schneider said as society continues rely more on technology, it feels good knowing he’s making a difference in people’s lives.

“When they learn how to stay in touch with a family member or something over email, you can tell it just makes their day,” he said.

Mowry said coaching happens in several different ways including in person, over the phone and online.

People needing digital help can reach out to Mowry via email at donald.mowry@co.eau-claire.wi.us. They can also call him at 715-875-4206. People can also find more information about the program on the county’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court, now his victim is speaking out.
Dan Peggs’ victim speaks out on day his sentence is scheduled to begin

Latest News

Charges Filed in Stabbing
Charges Filed in Stabbing
COVID Cases spiking in Coulee Region
COVID Cases spiking in Coulee Region
Increasing Digital Literacy
Increasing Digital Literacy
Drug Overdose Death Arrest
Drug Overdose Death Arrest