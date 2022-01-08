Westrate announces candidacy for 23rd state senate seat, earns Walker’s endorsement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Small businessman, Brian Westrate, is formally announcing his candidacy for the 23rd state senate seat.

The seat belonged to State Sen. Kathy Bernier, who recently announced her retirement.

He makes a promise of limiting government, and restoring liberty.

“As a father, I feel it is my duty to stand up for liberty and the rule of law,” Westrate said. “Governor Evers’ policies have curtailed our freedoms, hurt our state, and made it harder for people to pursue their American dream. I’m running to shrink government, expand liberty, and promote policies that affirm life and our ability to make an honest living.”

According to a press release, Westrate has the endorsement of former Gov. Scott Walker, who says that the long-time grassroots conservative activist would make a great State Sen. for the region.

“Brian Westrate believes that the people in the Chippewa Valley know how to live their lives better than the bureaucrats in Madison,” Walker said. “He is a devoted husband and father, honest businessman, community volunteer, man of faith, and active supporter of common-sense conservative ideas.”

The press release says that Westrate and his wife are lifelong residents of the Chippewa Valley. Westrate has founded, and run, two small businesses in Altoona. His current business is an independent insurance agency. The release notes that Westrate is a lifetime member of the NRA, a past president of the Wild Turkey Federation, and is 100% pro-life.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.