Women in Aviation inspires young girls to take flight

The Four-Lakes Chapter hosted an event to get young women interested in an aviation career.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women in Aviation are hoping to inspire the next generation of female pilots through hands-on experience.

On Saturday morning, the Four Lakes Chapter hosted a Girls in Aviation event.

Young women of all ages were invited to the Middleton Municipal Airport to learn about a career in the skies.

Joelie Van Beek, a junior at UW-Madison, said she enjoyed trying out the flight simulator.

“I’ve learned there’s always something new to be learned,” said Van Beek. “There are new things and new technologies that are being advanced. You’re always learning.”

She says her goal is to fly one day. Van Beek believes its important to show young girls the best way to get your wings off the ground.

“I’ve very inspired by the work that women are doing in aviation and the encouragement for women in minority groups to get up in the air and follow their dreams,” said Van Beek.

According to Women in Aviation International, less than seven percent of pilots are female.

