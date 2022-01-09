Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WEAU) - A former star running back from Eau Claire who was most recently with the University of Wisconsin is transferring to a two-year school in Kansas.

Loyal Crawford, who was dismissed from UW in August after an altercation with another player, announced on social media Sunday that he was transferring to Independence Community College in Kansas, which was featured in two seasons of the Netflix drama Last Chance U.

Crawford was a highly-touted recruit for Wisconsin, ranked the #4 in-state prospect in the 2021 class by WisSports.net. Crawford scored 21 touchdowns for Memorial High School in Eau Claire in his career.

In Crawford’s social media post, he wrote “I will be taking my talents to Independence Kansas to go play for Independence CC!” and added he was thankful for the opportunity.

The Independence Pirates went 8-2 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in 2021, falling in the semifinal round of the conference playoffs. No players on last year’s roster were from Wisconsin.

I will be taking my talents to independence Kansas to go play for Independence CC! Let’s get this bread 🍞💰 #DreamU #SHAG #TeyaTough very thankful for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/L5YFpuQ6e9 — Loyal Crawford (@loyal_crawford) January 9, 2022

