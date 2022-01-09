Advertisement

Local animal shelter taking part in Betty White Challenge

In honor of Betty White's upcoming 100th birthday, fans ask that people donate $5 to their local animal shelter
In honor of Betty White's upcoming 100th birthday, fans ask that people donate $5 to their local animal shelter(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been a little over a week since the passing of Betty White.

With what would have been her 100th birthday coming up in a few weeks, a new challenge is honoring White while helping a caused she loved.

The Betty White Challenge is asking fans to donate $5 to their local animal shelter from now until White’s birthday on January 17th to honor her memory.

Many animal shelters across the country are participating like the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

“We’re just honored that we can be a part of the Betty White Challenge because of her life long mission to help all animals in need and so we just hope that people will donate especially because the last years been so difficult with the pandemic that nonprofits really need those donations more than ever,” said Karen Rabideaux, Operations Director at Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Your donations will go towards vet care, food, adoption fees and more.

If you would like to make a donation in Betty White’s memory to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, you can visit their website at Donate to the Eau Claire County Humane Association | Make a Donation to the Pet Shelter (eccha.org)

