Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night

The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire County Saturday night.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLEAR CREEK (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol said he was driving a vehicle the wrong way on the Interstate in Eau Claire County while under the influence of alcohol Saturday night.

66-year-old Kim Dail of Detroit Lakes, Minn. is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 6th offense.

According to a release from the State Patrol, they along with the Osseo Police Department responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 near mile marker 78, or about three miles north of the interchange for County Highway HH in Foster, at 11:37 p.m. Saturday. After stopping the vehicle near Osseo and doing field sobriety tests, the State Patrol said Dail showed signs of impairment and was taken to a hospital for a blood test and then taken to jail.

