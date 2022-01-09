Advertisement

Top Democratic candidates respond to Ron Johnson’s third senatorial bid

Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision...
Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision to seek a third term.(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision to seek a third term.

Top contender Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes said that Johnson is breaking his word to the people of Wisconsin by running again.

“The only people celebrating Ron Johnson’s announcement are his donors and the corporate special interest groups he’s bailed out time and time again. Let’s get to work and retire this failed senator.”

Anti-corporate-interest sentiments were also reflected in State Treasurer and Democratic candidate Sarah Godlewski’s comments about his campaign. She said that his campaign announcement in Wall Street journal was an example of his detachment.

“Nothing shows just how much Ron Johnson has left Wisconsin and our working families behind than announcing his re-election in a New York-based, Wall Street newspaper. Ron Johnson has failed Wisconsinites–looking out for corporate special interests and promoting conspiracy theories, not helping us,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

She said that whoever takes his place needs to return the spotlight to Wisconsinites in her statement Sunday morning.

“Beating Ron Johnson is going to take a commonsense candidate who is focused on the kitchen table issues that matter to Wisconsin families and knows how to win.”

Milwaukee Bucks owner and Senate candidate Alex Lasry added his voice to the mix as well.

“Whether it’s his conspiracy theorizing, fealty to Donald Trump, or total indifference towards helping working Wisconsinites, Ron Johnson has shown time and time again that he isn’t up to the task of representing the people of Wisconsin,” Lasry commented Sunday morning.

This comes after Ron Johnson announced his reelection campaign in an Op-Ed piece in the Wall Street Journal after pledging in 2016 that he would not run for another senate seat.

Johnson said he wasn’t planning to run again and he’d rather retire, but that the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will seek reelection
Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Judge orders Vos to be questioned about election probe