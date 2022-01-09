Advertisement

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will seek reelection

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he will seek reelection to a third term. Johnson announced his decision Sunday.

Johnson had earlier pledged that he would only serve two terms. The Senate race will likely be one of the most hotly contested in the country given that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes after Trump’s similarly narrow victory in 2016.

Several Democrats are running, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

