136th Silver Mine Ski Invitational to be held Jan. 14-15 in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire will host the 136th Silver Mine Ski Invitational on Jan. 14 and 15.

The event will be held at Silver Mine Hill west of Eau Claire in the Town of Union.

The Flying Eagles Ski Club will be the event hosts. Gates open Friday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 6:40 p.m. and an event start of 7 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 1:40 p.m. and the event to begin at 2 p.m. The Xcel Energy Long-Standing Jump begins at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Silver Mine’s cross country ski trails will be open for those who buy a ticket to the event. Advance tickets are $15 and tickets sold at the gate on the day of admission are $25, with children 12 and under and veterans or active military admitted for free. The tickets cover both days of the event and can be bought at any Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls or Altoona, at Prestige Auto in Eau Claire or online.

