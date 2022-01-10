Advertisement

136th Silver Mine Ski Invitational to be held Jan. 14-15 in Eau Claire

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire will host the 136th Silver Mine Ski Invitational on Jan. 14 and 15.

The event will be held at Silver Mine Hill west of Eau Claire in the Town of Union.

The Flying Eagles Ski Club will be the event hosts. Gates open Friday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 6:40 p.m. and an event start of 7 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 1:40 p.m. and the event to begin at 2 p.m. The Xcel Energy Long-Standing Jump begins at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Silver Mine’s cross country ski trails will be open for those who buy a ticket to the event. Advance tickets are $15 and tickets sold at the gate on the day of admission are $25, with children 12 and under and veterans or active military admitted for free. The tickets cover both days of the event and can be bought at any Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls or Altoona, at Prestige Auto in Eau Claire or online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

Dominick Black
Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal
[FILE] New Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, left, talks with general manager Rick...
Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Chandler Halderson trial heads into week 2