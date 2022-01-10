Advertisement

2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning

A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after their vehicle collided with a truck Monday northeast of Elk Mound.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said two people in a vehicle traveling north on 20th Street ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of a truck heading eastbound on Highway 29 at 6:33 a.m. Monday.

Both people in the vehicle that went through the stop sign, both from Elk Mound, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, who is from Minnesota, was not hurt.

Highway 29 eastbound was closed for over two hours while crews cleaned up the crash and traffic was detoured along a frontage road.

Shout-out to Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Chippewa County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire...

Posted by Wheaton Fire & Rescue on Monday, January 10, 2022

