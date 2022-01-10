EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Brady Martell. For the month of November, Brady saved his tips to sponsor children through the Spirit of Christmas. He was able to sponsor eight children. Brady ended up with money leftover, so he was able to sponsor two more additional children. His generosity is greatly appreciated and he made a huge difference in those kid’s lives.

Pam Mondeau

