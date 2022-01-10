DNR to hold free fishing weekend Jan. 15-16

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - This Saturday and Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is holding a free fishing weekend.

The DNR says anglers of all ages are welcome to fish in Wisconsin with no fishing license required Jan. 15 and 16.

DNR Outreach Coordinator Teresa Stabo said that the pandemic has caused in-person events to be limited this year, but that shouldn’t keep people off the ice.

“After the shutdown, we encouraged people to go out or take family members who didn’t know how,” Stabo said. “Previously, we would have 30 kinds of events in the summer and maybe 20 in the winter for free fishing weekend, and this year we have three, so we’re excited to be getting going with it again.”

The DNR said it’s important to remember safety while ice fishing. Here are some tips the DNR offers:

Remember, no ice is 100% safe. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions in the area you plan to ice fish.

Stay safely on shore if ice conditions are questionable and if open water is within casting distance, give that a try.

Always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return.

Lastly, dress for winter comfort, and don’t forget your safety gear.

While no licenses are needed to fish this weekend, all other fishing regulations, such as bag limits and catch-and-release seasons for certain species of fish, are still applicable. To see fishing regulations for Wisconsin, you can visit the DNR website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.