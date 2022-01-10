Advertisement

Doctor encourages boosters with Omicron spreading

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading across Wisconsin and the U.S., doctors are reminding people to get boosters to protect themselves and their communities.

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said hospitals are full and vaccines and their boosters are keeping people out of the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get their booster five months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after getting their Johnson & Johnson shot.

Johnson said it will help your body is ready if exposed to the virus.

“When your body’s exposed to a virus it forms antibodies and other immune responses to that to help fight it off,” he said. “After a period of time the amount of those that are still hanging around has decreased. And by getting a booster, you rev that back up.”

Marshfield Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System and HSHS hospitals all said they don’t have numbers breaking down exactly how many of their COVID-19 patients have received booster shots.

