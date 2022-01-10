Advertisement

Flu and covid vaccine walk-in clinics to be held at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

(n/a)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield will be offering multiple combined Flu/COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 10-14.

Walk-in clinics will be held on the following dates and times:

• Monday, January 10: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 12: 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-998-0880. Flu vaccines are available for all ages. Pfizer-BioNTech (Pediatric and/or Adult) for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

People should used the main entrance, not the Urgent Care entrance.

Appointment-only vaccine clinics are also available this week. View the times below:

• Monday, January 10: 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 11: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Thursday, January 13: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Friday, January 14: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

These are appointment-only clinics. Flu vaccine is available for all ages. Covid for ages 12+, boosters and additional doses are available.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

[File] Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul.
Wisconsin DOJ official files suit on top of discrimination complaint
Green Bay's only absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Wisconsin lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, corrections rules
New COVID-19 cases 2.5 times higher than just two weeks ago
Hospital association urges people to not go to ER for COVID-19 test
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Chandler Halderson trial heads into week 2