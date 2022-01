EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Gina Hoyt for the Sunshine Award. Gina is a very caring person who has not had the nicest life. Regardless of how tired she is, how sick, or how busy, she will always make time to help you out. My vehicle broke down and Gina messages me every morning just to see if I need anything.

Nicole Brantner

