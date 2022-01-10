Advertisement

JANE SKAARE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Within hours of last night’s horrible storm that struck Stanley, the Lake Holcombe Café proprietor, Jane Skaare had prepared and transported trays of hot food and desserts to the town of Stanley. This isn’t the first time that the “Café with a heart” has responded to a need in the community. Thanks, Jane! Please give her a Sunshine Award.

William Stimeling

