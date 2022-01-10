KAYLA, ABURI, AND MEL RUSTAD, MANDY, QUINN, AND GRACEY KENSMOE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate the following people for the Sunshine Award. Kayla, Aburi, and Mel Rustad, and Mandy, Quinn, and Gracey Kensmoe. They came to our homes on the evening of the 18th of December singing Christmas carols. This brought a ray of sunshine to us. Thank you very much.

Grandpa and Grandma Franson and Grandpa and Grandma Pederson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.