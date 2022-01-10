Advertisement

KAYLA, ABURI, AND MEL RUSTAD, MANDY, QUINN, AND GRACEY KENSMOE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate the following people for the Sunshine Award. Kayla, Aburi, and Mel Rustad, and Mandy, Quinn, and Gracey Kensmoe. They came to our homes on the evening of the 18th of December singing Christmas carols. This brought a ray of sunshine to us. Thank you very much.

Grandpa and Grandma Franson and Grandpa and Grandma Pederson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

LOUIS ESLINGER, GLORIA ESLINGER, THERESA PRIES, AND THE STANLEY THEATER
JANE SKAARE
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – LUTHER EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT
BRADY MARTELL