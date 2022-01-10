LOUIS ESLINGER, GLORIA ESLINGER, THERESA PRIES, AND THE STANLEY THEATER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Eslinger Family, Louis Eslinger, Gloria Eslinger, and Theresa Pries, of the Stanley Theater for the Sunshine Award. During the recent cleanup events after the tornado in Stanley, the theater family opened up the theater to storm victims who were without power to allow people to charge devices, warm up, and get a hot dog and hot cocoa. They also shared some Christmas cheer and distraction for the kids by showing movies…all for free! They repeated their generous efforts on Friday with hot beefs and a showing of another movie. This family continues traditions established over 50 years ago but at the forefront of their efforts is teaching the community to reach out and offer hope and true warmth in the face of adversity. This community witnessed caring, compassion, and genuine love, expressed in many ways by many people. Not the least of them was the Eslinger family of the Stanley Theater.

Becky Milliren

