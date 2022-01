EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Melissa Eskridge-Schaub, N.P. from the Comprehensive Pain Clinic for the Sunshine Award. She has a great personality and attitude towards her patients. As a patient, she makes me feel comfortable and I always look forward to coming back.

Dianna Dyer

