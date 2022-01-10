Melrose-Mindoro schools ‘very close’ to virtual instruction due to COVID cases

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin school district is “very close” to transitioning to virtual instruction due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

In a letter to families Monday, Melrose-Mindoro School District Superintendent Jeff Arzt wrote that a large number of staff and students had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that there wasn’t enough staff to supervise the remaining students.

“We realize this puts a large burden on families, and we are going to do everything possible to maintain in-person instruction,” Arzt said. “Please start developing a backup plan for your child(ren) if we are forced to make this choice in the next few days.”

Arzt wrote in the letter than staff and students would get two days of transition time to prepare for the switch in instructional delivery. Additionally, virtual instruction time would be split between elementary and junior/senior high school students, with elementary students receiving morning instruction and older students getting afternoon hours. Arzt said that the reason for the split is to help families that have internet access issues.

Citing a district-wide survey, Arzt wrote that the district administration is aware of internet access limitations for families in the district, so those families are asked to reach out to school administrators if they don’t have a way to access the internet at home.

The school district would still provide breakfast and lunch for students during virtual instruction.

According to a release from the school Monday, the district had 23 active COVID-19 cases among students, including 16 elementary students, and eight among staff members for the week ending Jan. 8.

The district’s school board voted in December to make masks optional for all grade levels effective Jan. 3.

