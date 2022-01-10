Advertisement

Melrose-Mindoro schools ‘very close’ to virtual instruction due to COVID cases

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin school district is “very close” to transitioning to virtual instruction due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

In a letter to families Monday, Melrose-Mindoro School District Superintendent Jeff Arzt wrote that a large number of staff and students had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that there wasn’t enough staff to supervise the remaining students.

“We realize this puts a large burden on families, and we are going to do everything possible to maintain in-person instruction,” Arzt said. “Please start developing a backup plan for your child(ren) if we are forced to make this choice in the next few days.”

Arzt wrote in the letter than staff and students would get two days of transition time to prepare for the switch in instructional delivery. Additionally, virtual instruction time would be split between elementary and junior/senior high school students, with elementary students receiving morning instruction and older students getting afternoon hours. Arzt said that the reason for the split is to help families that have internet access issues.

Citing a district-wide survey, Arzt wrote that the district administration is aware of internet access limitations for families in the district, so those families are asked to reach out to school administrators if they don’t have a way to access the internet at home.

The school district would still provide breakfast and lunch for students during virtual instruction.

According to a release from the school Monday, the district had 23 active COVID-19 cases among students, including 16 elementary students, and eight among staff members for the week ending Jan. 8.

The district’s school board voted in December to make masks optional for all grade levels effective Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
WI DHS officials urge shots, tests as COVID reaches record levels
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
COVID-19 case counts surge in Eau Claire County