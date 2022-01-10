Mom admits to shooting 4-year-old while cleaning gun, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Authorities in Detroit say a mother has admitted to accidentally shooting her 4-year-old daughter, an incident that left her hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday. The mother claims to have been cleaning her gun when it accidentally discharged and hit her 4-year-old daughter twice, once in the arm and once in the leg.

The admission comes after she initially told police the little girl was shot by a man trying to steal her purse.

“Well, I hate that it happened here because I’ve known this family my whole life. The mother, I helped when she was just a kid herself, when she was a little baby. The whole family is like my family,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the mother at first told detectives that a man tried to snatch her purse as she and her daughter entered their apartment. She claimed that after she fought him off, the man fired multiple shots, hitting the little girl, then fled the scene.

“We’re going through a lot of information right now, the way that the call came in from the hospital, and we’re trying to make everything line up with what the mom is telling us,” said White in a press conference.

About 30 minutes after that press conference, police said the mother admitted there was no attempted purse-snatching and no robber. She allegedly told them instead that she, herself, shot the 4-year-old twice by accident.

The little girl was hospitalized with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.

“She’s a nice little girl, and she – nobody deserves a bullet, nobody,” the neighbor said.

The mother was taken into custody. No weapon had been recovered as of Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.