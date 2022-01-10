EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate O’Riley Auto Parts for the Sunshine Award. On Sunday, I accidentally turned on the wipers on my car and one came apart. Not knowing what to do, I took the car to O’Riley Auto on Hastings Way in Eau Claire. The people working inside helped me right away. A man came out and fixed it immediately and didn’t even charge me. It was so nice, it was like getting a Christmas present. Last year I had trouble with the other wiper and the person working came out and fixed it right away too. I am so happy they are in town.

Susan French

