Advertisement

Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for employers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, says she has raised more than $3.3 million over the first four months since getting into the race in September.

The haul announced Monday is one of the largest, if not the largest, for any candidate’s first fundraising report. Kleefisch is the biggest-name Republican seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Another Republican, 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, is expected to get in the race soon.

Kleefisch’s high fundraising totals, along with her continued push to lock down Republican supporters, will serve as a deterrent to others getting into the race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

Green Bay's only absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Wisconsin lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, corrections rules
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Wisconsin’s Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena
Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision...
Top Democratic candidates respond to Ron Johnson’s third senatorial bid