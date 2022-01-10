Advertisement

Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.(Ronstik // Canva)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments, and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Chandler Halderson trial heads into week 2
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/10/22)
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest