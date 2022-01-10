Tips on getting your finances in order for 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of a new year, one goal might be getting your finances in order. A financial advisor from Thrivent Financial has some tips to help.

First is putting your plan on paper. This helps you visualize and understand what your short, medium and long-term goals are. Secondly, create small steps to get to those goals and as you accomplish them, check them off your list.

Also, identifying your values. What this means is understanding what needs to be valued and what doesn’t.

Another tip is setting aside some money from your paycheck everything month to create an emergency fund.

Financial advisor Sara Paradies with Thrivent says good finances can lead to a better life.

“Getting them in order allows us to live with flexibility for the future. It allows us to have more financial margin when we do that we live with less stress. What we found is that people that have less stress in their finances actually get results in other areas of their life.”

If you didn’t make as much progress financially as you hoped to last year, Paradies says that’s okay, the new year is an excellent time to reassess your goals.

