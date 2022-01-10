Advertisement

Tips on getting your finances in order for 2022

Tips on getting your finances in order for the new year.
Tips on getting your finances in order for the new year.(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of a new year, one goal might be getting your finances in order. A financial advisor from Thrivent Financial has some tips to help.

First is putting your plan on paper. This helps you visualize and understand what your short, medium and long-term goals are. Secondly, create small steps to get to those goals and as you accomplish them, check them off your list.

Also, identifying your values. What this means is understanding what needs to be valued and what doesn’t.

Another tip is setting aside some money from your paycheck everything month to create an emergency fund.

Financial advisor Sara Paradies with Thrivent says good finances can lead to a better life.

“Getting them in order allows us to live with flexibility for the future. It allows us to have more financial margin when we do that we live with less stress. What we found is that people that have less stress in their finances actually get results in other areas of their life.”

If you didn’t make as much progress financially as you hoped to last year, Paradies says that’s okay, the new year is an excellent time to reassess your goals.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (1/9/22)
In honor of Betty White's upcoming 100th birthday, fans ask that people donate $5 to their...
Local animal shelter taking part in Betty White Challenge
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions