Advertisement

UW-La Crosse offering scholarships to help students return to campus

UW-La Crosse
UW-La Crosse(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A grant program from UW-La Crosse is aiming to assist students still struggling with their education due to the pandemic.

Even though 2021-22 is the third school year impacted by the pandemic, Assistance Vice-Chancellor of Admissions Corey Sjoquist believes it’s been a successful year so far.

“The fall 2021 semester at UW-La Crosse was really exciting because we had over 90% of our classes in-person,” Sjoquist detailed. “It allowed us to welcome so many more students back to campus, and as a result, it helped our students get back to that more traditional college experience at UWL.”

Still, some students remained off campus during the fall, either learning virtually, or taking a break from school altogether.

The university wants to get as many of those students back on campus as possible this spring, so $1,000 scholarships are being offered to help them return.

Admissions Counselor Heather Pearson hopes the money will allow students to get back on track.

“So many students have talked about pausing their education because of COVID, because of the need to take care of family members during the pandemic, addressing their own mental health issues that came up,” Pearson said. “It was a good decision for them to take that time off to make sure they were healthy, but how often do you think about doing something, and then other things get in the way, and you don’t do it.”

“This was a way to give them an incentive to come back, and also just to help with some of those financial costs of coming back to pursue your education,” Pearson added.

Even though there’s no limit on the amount of scholarships that will be handed out, Pearson says they’re only available for the next few weeks.

“Up until classes start, if we receive an application for readmission from one of these students, we’re going to readmit them and give them this grant,” Pearson explained.

Classes for UWL’s spring semester begin Jan. 24, and Sjoquist says there are dozens of students who have taken advantage of the scholarship opportunity.

“We already have 48 students that have signed up to return to campus,” Sjoquist said. “They’ve completed the steps, and they’re already registered for classes.”

Anyone that’s interested in the scholarships can learn more by contacting the UWL Admissions Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

36-year-old Ernest Knox was killed in a shooting in La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Victim identified in Saturday morning shooting death in La Crosse
A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Chandler Halderson trial heads into week 2
DNR to hold free fishing weekend Jan. 15-16
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/10/22)