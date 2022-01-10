UW-La Crosse offering scholarships to help students return to campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A grant program from UW-La Crosse is aiming to assist students still struggling with their education due to the pandemic.

Even though 2021-22 is the third school year impacted by the pandemic, Assistance Vice-Chancellor of Admissions Corey Sjoquist believes it’s been a successful year so far.

“The fall 2021 semester at UW-La Crosse was really exciting because we had over 90% of our classes in-person,” Sjoquist detailed. “It allowed us to welcome so many more students back to campus, and as a result, it helped our students get back to that more traditional college experience at UWL.”

Still, some students remained off campus during the fall, either learning virtually, or taking a break from school altogether.

The university wants to get as many of those students back on campus as possible this spring, so $1,000 scholarships are being offered to help them return.

Admissions Counselor Heather Pearson hopes the money will allow students to get back on track.

“So many students have talked about pausing their education because of COVID, because of the need to take care of family members during the pandemic, addressing their own mental health issues that came up,” Pearson said. “It was a good decision for them to take that time off to make sure they were healthy, but how often do you think about doing something, and then other things get in the way, and you don’t do it.”

“This was a way to give them an incentive to come back, and also just to help with some of those financial costs of coming back to pursue your education,” Pearson added.

Even though there’s no limit on the amount of scholarships that will be handed out, Pearson says they’re only available for the next few weeks.

“Up until classes start, if we receive an application for readmission from one of these students, we’re going to readmit them and give them this grant,” Pearson explained.

Classes for UWL’s spring semester begin Jan. 24, and Sjoquist says there are dozens of students who have taken advantage of the scholarship opportunity.

“We already have 48 students that have signed up to return to campus,” Sjoquist said. “They’ve completed the steps, and they’re already registered for classes.”

Anyone that’s interested in the scholarships can learn more by contacting the UWL Admissions Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.